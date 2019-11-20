Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A water main break flooded a Staten Island neighborhood early this morning.
The break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Watchogue Road near Hawthorne Avenue in the Westerleigh section.
Water could be seen pouring onto nearby properties.
It’s unclear how many homes were affected.
The FDNY and water crews shut down about two blocks as they worked on repairs.
