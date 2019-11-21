NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The holiday magic is back at Macy’s Herald Square.
Their iconic windows were unveiled Thursday night in Midtown, as New York moves closer to the official start to the holiday shopping season.
Music, fireworks, and elves were all part of the special ceremony. The theme for this year’s window display is “believe in the wonder.”
CBS2 got a sneak peak of the display right before it opened.
The director of the display says designers focused on the idea of reconnecting with your inner child.
“Newness is important to us and it’s also the best part of our job, reinventing something that’s been a tradition since 1870s,” Roya Sullivan said.
Some of the windows are interactive. In one display, visitors can play with a dog who’s dreaming of being a reindeer.