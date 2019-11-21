Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Salad products containing meat and poultry are being recalled due to possible e. coli contamination.
Nearly 100,000 pounds of salad are affected.
Bags were shipped to 22 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
A total of 17 people from eight states have reported being infected with e. coli, but so far none are from our area.
For a complete list of recalled products, click here. For a look at the labels of the recalled products, click here.
Consumers with questions regarding the Missa Bay recall can call Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.