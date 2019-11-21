



The Ramapo police chief delivered an update on the investigation Thursday.

Watch: Ramapo Police Update On Stabbing Investigation

Surveillance video and data from license plate readers are a main focus of investigators, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. If they can locate the car used in the attack, it’s a big step towards finding the attackers themselves.

A local volunteer group, The Chaverim, is assisting investigators in the meticulous effort to spot and track the vehicle. The volunteers have trained in methods that include video enhancement, and take pride knowing their work may help in the quest for justice.

“For law enforcement to go from house to house, person to person, they would be stretched thin. There may be some cultural language barriers, and no disrespect to cops, many of them wouldn’t know how to work the machines,” said Yossie Gestetner of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.

The victim’s family is fearful as police continue their search for suspects.

On Wednesday, just before 6 a.m., as the 30-year-old victim and father of four was walking to a worship center on Howard Drive in Monsey, he was jumped by men who got out of a car. He was beaten and stabbed multiple times, including in his face.

The obvious concern: Was he targeted as part of a hate crime?

“My hope is that once the victim recovers, we’re able to have a conversation with him and maybe that will help guide us in that direction,” Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said.

“Some of that video may need enhancement. That takes time. I can tell you we have deep compassion for the victim and his family. He’s still at Westchester Medical, needs additional surgery, but he’s hanging in there, and that’s great news,” Weidel added.

To calm fears in the Hasidic community, Ramapo police have enhanced patrols. The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps locate the attackers.