Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A lovely day is finally here. We will finally get into the 50s and the sun is back, finally. We start off fairly chilly this morning. Clear skies are allowing temps to dive especially north and west. We can also expect the sun to stick around most of the day. NYCs PM High: 52°.
Tonight, we edge on the warmer side with cloud cover keeping temps moderate. Friday is the warmest of the week with temps in the upper 50s prior to a cold frontal passage that brings in colder but clearer air Saturday.