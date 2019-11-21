(CBS Local)– This weekend, MWM Studios will have two movies with their name on it.

Chadwick Boseman’s new film “21 Bridges” and Edward Norton’s latest movie “Motherless Brooklyn” were both produced by Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich’s company. Shane is the CCO of MWM Studios and Alperovich is the COO. Both are incredibly excited for moviegoers to see Boseman in his first non-Marvel film since “Black Panther.” “21 Bridges”goes deep inside the complicated and messy world of the NYPD.

“We wanted actors who had a level of complexity to them and could portray characters who are good and bad,” said Shane in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “With Stefon James, Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, and Taylor Kitsch we were completely blessed with a rich cast.”

“I remember a meeting that we had where I was kind of amazed at how intensely focused he [Chadwick] was on the story and his character,” said Alperovich. “He [Chadwick] was there as a producer and an actor. He was advocating for something we were working on in the story and it was just so interesting how deep he went.”

“21 Bridges” hits theaters on November 22. Meanwhile, “Motherless Brooklyn” with Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Willem Dafoe has been out for a few weeks and Shane and Alperovich were honored to be able to work with such amazing actors.

“That was another one that was shot in New York in the cold,” said Shane. “That was Edward Norton’s heart and soul from putting the movie together for 20 years. We wanted to support his vision and it is an incredibly beautiful film and the performances are fantastic. It is top notch quality and it’s something everyone should see in the theater while it’s still there.”

“I’ve worked over the years in distribution and a lot of it is the team getting together and figuring out the best time of year,” said Alperovich. “We thought this was a great fall movie and I think it is a great fall movie because of the intense quality of the film, the amazing cast, and the weight of it. It’s a deep movie for people to experience.”