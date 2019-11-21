



Rikers Island correction officer was attacked by an inmate early this morning, police say.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m.

Police say the officer was hit with a piece of wood.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association offered more details, saying the officer was stabbed in the neck with a “wooden object” by a member of the Bloods gang.

“This violent, unprovoked attack, is yet another example of how the City’s soft on crime approach has emboldened the inmates to commit more crimes behind bars, knowing full well that they will suffer no consequences for their actions,” Elias Husamudeen said in a statement. “The culture of violence brought to us from the streets is going to return to the streets if inmates like this are let go. Instead of giving inmates who assault our members a free pass or making us wait seven years for safer jails, the City needs to start listening to us and make the jails safer now!”