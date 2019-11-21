CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young Rangers fan was picked to pay a trivia game during last night’s game against the Capitals at Madison Square Garden.

When he won, he got the best prize of all.

The man bringing out the boy’s prize – a jersey – was his father. The arena clapped and cheered as the young boy was reunited with his staff sergeant father who had been deployed in Afghanistan for the past year.

The Rangers went on to win 4-1 against the Capitals.

