NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A big disturbance with multiple fights broke out at the Queens Center Mall Friday afternoon when 1,000 teenagers showed up after getting out of school early for a half-day.

The melee spilled out into the street after police cleared out the mall.

Police say a teenage girl was beaten and her cellphone taken. She was treated for minor injuries.

Police say they did arrest one person but did not give any more details.

