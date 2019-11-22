Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A big disturbance with multiple fights broke out at the Queens Center Mall Friday afternoon when 1,000 teenagers showed up after getting out of school early for a half-day.
The melee spilled out into the street after police cleared out the mall.
Police say a teenage girl was beaten and her cellphone taken. She was treated for minor injuries.
Police say they did arrest one person but did not give any more details.