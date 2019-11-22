Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s been 12 years since “The Sopranos” abruptly cut to black and faded into television history.
But some fans of the New Jersey’s favorite mob “familia” are still obsessed with the show, reports CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler.
Sopranos Con, the fan festival that celebrates everything about the show, will happen this weekend, Nov. 23-24, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Two very familiar faces to “Sopranos” fans joined CBSN New York: Dominic Chianese, who played Uncle Junior, and Federico Castelluccio, who played Furio.
For updates on the convention, see the official website at SporanosCon.com, or follow them on Twitter at @SopranoCon.