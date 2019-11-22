Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A milder start is forecast across the area. Temps will be in the 40s for many, ahead of a cold front passing midday. The relatively milder southerly flow will get temps close to 60° down at the New Jersey beaches, but expect cooler reading around the city, and points north. NYC’s PM high: 56°.
As the front quickly passes, colder and clearer air migrates in for the weekend. Saturday is sunny but crisp with temps in the 40s, and we’re expecting rain Saturday night into Sunday. See the maps for totals in your neighborhood.