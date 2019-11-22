



– Get ready for more gridlock in Midtown

As of Nov. 29, the city will close some streets surrounding Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall to vehicle traffic.

The closures will start in the early afternoon and last until midnight all week.

The idea is to create more space for pedestrians near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

“So literally each year more and more people are coming. That’s creating a real safety issue. And we want to protect those folks. Be they New Yorkers or folks visiting from out of town. There’s a congestion problem so we are acting on it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “But the bottom line is we’ve found, I think a good balance that will really focus on keeping people safe but give us some flexibility depending on the conditions we are meeting.”

The plan is drawing criticism from MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford.

“While the MTA fully supports safe pedestrian access for New Yorkers and visitors during this busy holiday time, we are disappointed that the plan put forward by the Mayor gives no priority to MTA buses and ignores the needs of bus customers. This unilateral decision flies in the face of the work that the MTA has done with NYC DOT to speed up bus times, decrease dwell times and increase ridership across our system,” Byford said. “The plan also lumps MTA buses in with cars and trucks – the exact opposite of our collaborative efforts with the City on the success of the 14th Street busway, the innovative bus lane camera enforcement (ABLE) program and transit priority citywide. Thousands of buses travel these lanes every day getting riders where they need to go for the holidays to see family and friends, and the plan as put forward will only serve to increase congestion and result in slower speeds for our passengers.”

Side Street Closures: 49th and 50th Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues will be open to pedestrians alone during the most congested hours. By default, these streets will be closed between 2 p.m. and midnight from Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. and midnight on Friday, and 10 a.m. and midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

5th Avenue: Movable barriers will be placed on the east and west sides of the streets on 5th Avenue between 48th and 52nd Streets, eliminating a lane of traffic on each side of the avenue to create more pedestrian space. Additionally, there will be no turns on 47th, 49th, or 51st Streets. Barriers will be put in place between 5 p.m. or earlier and midnight during the week, and between noon or earlier on weekends.

6th Avenue: Movable barriers may be placed on the east side of the street on 6th Avenue between 48th and 52nd Streets, eliminating one lane of traffic to create more pedestrian space. 6th Avenue will be monitored and barriers will be put in place or removed depending on crowd conditions.

Buses: MTA buses will bypass 48th to 52nd Streets.

NYPD and Department of Transportation personnel will be on hand to adjust the barriers as needed.

The closure will run from Nov. 29 to just after Jan. 1.

De Blasio says there’s no plan to make the closures permanent, like the 14th Street Busway.