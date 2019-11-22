Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Will he? Won’t he? Or, when will he? Democrats are awaiting Michael Bloomberg‘s official announcement he’s joining the campaign 2020 presidential race.
Heath Brown, an associate professor of public policy at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reports Marcia Kramer to forecast the former mayor’s future.
In addition, the panel also talked on the stop and frisk policy and the planned bus lanes through Manhattan.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
