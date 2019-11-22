Comments
TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break continues to cause headaches in one New Jersey neighborhood.
The 24-inch main ruptured shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on County Road between Jay Street and Hillside Avenue in Tenafly.
A geyser of water could be seen shooting into the air and flooding the road.
SUEZ Water said crews were on the scene working on repairs all night.
One block of the road remained closed to traffic Friday morning.
Tenafly police said all questions about water service should be directed to SUEZ at (800) 422-5987 or on the utility’s website.
“Please do not call 911 to ask about water quality, news helicopters, or detour routes,” the department posted on Facebook. “We understand that this incident is causing some headaches, but please keep our phone lines clear for emergencies.”