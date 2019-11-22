



— Friday could be a pivotal day in the trial of a Long Island man accused of hitting a group of Boy Scouts while intoxicated last year, killing one.

Emotions have been running high at the trial of Thomas Murphy.

Witness after witness described the 2018 Boy Scout hike through Suffolk County that turned into their worst nightmare.

Friday morning, a 17-year-old scout who was struck when the accused drunk driver plowed into them took the stand, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

The tragic day was recalled in painful detail as Murphy denied charges he was drunk when his car swerved into the scouts walking along David Terry Road.

Seventeen-year-old Dennis Lane, who was among the victims, told the jury he “saw Murphy’s SUV coming toward them.”

He said, “The car did not turn with the curve of the road … I shut my eyes and froze up … I felt like I got hit in the face with a baseball bat.”

The teen and others who were on the 22-mile hike have testified they were walking single file on the shoulder, never wandering into the road, when Murphy’s SUV struck four of them.

They say the driver’s first words as 12-year-old Andrew McMorris lay dying were, “Am I in trouble? Are they alright?”

His attorney contends at his weight, his drinking on the golf course did not make him drunk and the Boy Scouts were poorly supervised and wandering out of place into the road.

On Thursday, the defense called for a mistrial when testimony involving Murphy’s speed came up even though it was not supposed to be part of the trial.

The judge denied the motion.

Murphy faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison if convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide.