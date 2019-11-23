



With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to spread some Thanksgiving kindness.

A coat drive kicked off Saturday at the Latino Pastoral Action Center in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

Dozens of coats, hats, and scarves were donated during the community event.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez urged people to donate new or gently used coats to support those less fortunate get through the cold months of winter.

“We are asking all New Yorkers to be part of the solution in a city where we expect to have a tough winter,” the city councilmember said.

“We need to be there for the homeless, we need to be there for the immigrants, we need to be there for the working class New Yorkers who need a lot of support, we are seeing a lot of people walking the streets without having a good coat.”

Rodriguez says coats can be dropped off at locations across the city. The drive will continue through the holiday season.

Residents in the Hunts Point section also lined up to get Thanksgiving cooking supplies over the weekend.

Volunteers handed out turkeys and all the fixings needed for Thanksgiving dinner.

The event was hosted courtesy of Baldor Specialty foods which operates throughout the area.

The company’s CEO says it’s their way of giving back to the community.

Instead of cooked dinners, providing supplies allows families to prepare food the way they want it. There were enough supplies to help some 2,000 residents.