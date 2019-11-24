Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season and ahead of that, a consumer safety group is warning parents about dangerous toys.
The group World Again Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, is out with its annual list of toys they say could harm children.
Among them is Nickelodeon’s “Frozen Treats Slime.”
The slime smells like mint chocolate chip and berry smoothie, which experts say might entice kids to eat it.
WATCH says the “Nerf Ultra One Gun” fires soft darts with enough force that could cause eye injuries and another toy gun could be mistaken for the real thing.
The Toy Association, which represents most manufacturers, says all toys sold in the U.S. must meet more than 100 rigorous safety tests and standards.