



— Are you hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Then a beautifully set table is a must for this special occasion.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss stopped by to show off how to pull out all the stops so your family can give thanks in style.

One tip for first-time hosts is try to set the table a couple of days beforehand or the day before.

“Because then you can see what you might still need to go out and buy and you’re not stressed out the morning of,” Suss said.

For your settings, the tablecloth is going to set the scene. Suss says make sure you check the dimensions of the tablecloth when you’re buying it to ensure it’s the right size and shape. Centerpieces and name place settings also add to the ambiance.

Suss suggests getting chalkboard paper for the kids’ table so they can draw or write down why they’re thankful.

If you think you’ll have plenty of leftovers, offer your guests Tupperware to take home food.