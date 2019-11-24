CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating after someone made a non-credible threat against Times Square online.

Police said the threat was made via social media Sunday morning but would not say when exactly the threat was posted or what it said.

There is an increased police presence in Times Square.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “The bomb threat made against Times Square is a despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community, and New Yorkers will not tolerate these scare tactics.”

Cuomo said he was directing New York State Police to work with local and federal partners in their investigation.

  1. MARYANN KARPOWITZ says:
    November 24, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    a memo to all nycpd please all police officers please stay safe out there

