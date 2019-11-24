



— The NYPD is investigating after someone made a non-credible threat against Times Square online.

Police said the threat was made via social media Sunday morning but would not say when exactly the threat was posted or what it said.

There is an increased police presence in Times Square.

We are aware of the social media post threat to Times Square. The threat is not believed to be credible. Out of an abundance of caution, you will see an increased police presence at various locations throughout #NYC and Times Square. pic.twitter.com/aUnf32GIqc — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) November 24, 2019

The NYPD always maintains a strong security presence in Times Square. They are investigating this morning’s threat but do not deem it credible. We’ll keep New Yorkers updated. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2019

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The @NYPDCT & Intelligence Bureaus are aware of a social media post & are actively investigating its origin. The threat isn’t believed to be credible. Out of an abundance of caution you will see an increased NYPD presence at locations throughout NYC including TIme Square pic.twitter.com/SkOcIz4Law — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 24, 2019

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “The bomb threat made against Times Square is a despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community, and New Yorkers will not tolerate these scare tactics.”

Cuomo said he was directing New York State Police to work with local and federal partners in their investigation.