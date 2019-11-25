Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for at least two suspects after a man was slashed on the arm in a Bronx laundromat.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Surveillance video shows one suspect run into a building on Southern Boulevard in the Mott Haven section with a machete in his hand.
Seconds later, he runs back out and you see a second suspect throw something at the building.
The two suspects took off in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was not seriously hurt.
Police sources say this is a dispute over money.