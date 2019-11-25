NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after several people were stabbed in Midtown on Monday night.
The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m.
Police say according to their preliminary investigation, a fight broke out in front of a restaurant at 41st Street and Eighth Avenue.
Three people were stabbed. Two are in serious condition and one suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital.
ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of West 41 street and 8th Ave in Manhattan due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and increased traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/8ogvs3BRYp
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 26, 2019
Police say also around 9:30 p.m., two people were found stabbed in front of a hotel at 46th Street and Sixth Avenue. Their conditions are unknown.
At this time, police do believe the two incidents are connected.