Comments
WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New York Waterway says customers should expect delays this morning after 15 ferries were suspended over failed safety inspections.
WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New York Waterway says customers should expect delays this morning after 15 ferries were suspended over failed safety inspections.
The Coast Guard inspected the company’s fleet of 32 vessels last week and found 23 to be “operationally unfit.” Inspectors reported issues with fire safety and other emergency systems.
Eight of the 23 suspended ferries have since been allowed to return to service.
“NY Waterway apologizes to our loyal customers for any inconvenience and will correct this issue quickly. We expect to restore full service Tuesday,” the company said in a statement.
Commuters are urged to check the schedule for changes, as some routes are running on modified service.
For example, ferries are running every 20 minutes, instead of every 10 minutes, from Port Imperial to Midtown.