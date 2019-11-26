Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old man was shot in the hip last night in Queens.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Astoria Boulevard and Eighth Street in Astoria.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
It’s unclear whether he was the intended target.
Police say they’re questioning a person of interest.
