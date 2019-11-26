Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of families in need in Upper Manhattan are getting turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Monsignor Kevin Sullivan joined dozens of volunteers today at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Community Center in Harlem.
Catholic Charities of New York will distribute 800 turkeys at the annual event.
Families will also receive potatoes, yams, onions, apples and other fixings to prepare their Thanksgiving meal.
Catholic Charities will give away more than 21,000 pounds of food this Thanksgiving.