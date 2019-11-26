Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two days before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for the Hunts Point produce market in the Bronx.
More than 30 million pounds of produce will be distributed to New York City stores and restaurants.
“Logistically, we prep weeks in advance, putting in our orders from all across the world to make sure our product is here on time for the big Thanksgiving push,” said James Lee, Hunts Point produce manager.
Produce is brought in daily from 49 states and 55 countries.