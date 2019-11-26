



– A local college campus was put on alert after the NYPD says a student was sexually assaulted inside the library.

Police say a woman in the library bathroom at Kingsborough Community College was sexually assaulted Monday.

“When she goes to close the stall door, she suddenly feels the presence of somebody behind her that pushes her into the stall, attempts to lock the door behind them, and tries to sexually assault her,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, who is set to take over as police commissioner in December.

Police say she was groped but managed to get away from the attacker. Alerts were sent out to students through text and email.

“Please be aware of your surroundings while the college is attempting to identify the suspect,” read student Jade Maya.

The victim gave police a description of the attacker.

“She believes she’s seen the male in the immediate vicinity of the college prior to, but absolutely no indication yet whether it’s a student or not,” Shea said.

Tuesday, students told CBS2’s Alice Gainer they’ve noticed stepped-up security.

“There’s security guards on every floor now. By the library now, there’s also extra,” Maya said.

Students had to swipe their IDs to get on campus Tuesday. Students told Gainer that that sort of check doesn’t happen every day, only at random.

“It doesn’t make me feel safe because people can walk in and out of the school at any time without being checked, it’s only random days,” student Amanda Dingman said.

“They usually check you sometimes,” one student said.

“I feel unsafe after what happened,” another student said.

Representatives for the school didn’t respond to Gainer’s questions about security procedures on campus and wouldn’t go on camera, but say the “college is taking measures to safeguard everyone on campus.”

The school’s public safety department has increased patrols throughout the campus.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.