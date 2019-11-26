



Season six of “The Flash” is heating up and a new episode of the hit show hits The CW on Tuesday.

Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy’s character Dr. Ramsey Rosso has played a key role in the development of the season and he’s pumped to be on such a great show and to finally be the cool dad with his kids.

“I got this and my kids said finally you are doing something good,” said Ramamurthy in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “This is the only thing I’ve done that they’ve watched. They love The Flash and all of the guys from The Flash were great to them. Working with this cast has been unbelievable. I really clicked with Grant [Gustin] and obviously the bulk of my stuff is with Grant and Danielle [Panabaker]. Working with those two has been amazing. This is season six now and a lot of people could check out. Everybody is fighting to make it the best it can possibly be. Six seasons in, it’s still the number one rated show on the network.”

Ramamurthy was a nationally ranked junior tennis player before jumping into acting. He’s been on shows like “Heroes” and “The Office” and will appear in Mindy Kaling’s new series on Netflix called “Never Have I Ever.” In the meantime, Ramamurthy is excited for fans to see how the rest of the season unfolds on “The Flash.”

“The biggest surprise by far is that this show has such a powerful emotional core,” said Ramamurthy. “As Barry’s death is coming and everyone knows that it’s imminent, I think in this season in particular it has been a presence in everything. You’ve known this has been coming for a long time and now it’s finally here. I think people are freaking out. I know what happens and they should freak out.”

Watch “The Flash” on The CW.