CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey hospital says a kidney meant for one patient was mistakenly transplanted into another patient – who had the same name!
Not only did both patients have the same name, they were reportedly around the same age.
The one that got the kidney first was farther down the organ priority list.
Virtua Health says the medical mix-up happened at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.
The patient who had the transplant is doing well.
The hospital says the patient who was supposed to receive the new organ first also got a new kidney a few days later.