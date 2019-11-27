Thanksgiving CentralTravel Tips, Parade Forecast, Making The Most Of The Meal, Post-Turkey And Black Friday Shopping Hours, And More
Expect some hit and miss showers through the afternoon rush. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will prevail with highs falling a little short of yesterday in the mid and upper 50s.

Gusty winds will fill in tonight out of the north and west. These will usher in a colder air mass and send our temperatures into the mid 40s by daybreak with wind chills in the 30s.

It will remain windy into your Thanksgiving with peak gusts of 40+ mph. Despite more sunshine than today, we’ll struggle to get into the low 50s.

As for your Black Friday, it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

