



– The NYPD says there are no known credible threats against New York City, the balloon inflation, or the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thousands of police officers will be out in force protecting the events.

“Every year, this New York City tradition draws millions of people to our city, who can rest assured that they will have a safe and fun day,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan.

As for the wind possibly keeping the balloons from flying?

“It will be a game day decision about what we’re going to do with the balloons,” Monahan said.

Spectators will be prohibited from bringing coolers, backpacks, chairs and umbrellas.

“We’ll have our heavy weapon teams out there throughout the parade, our K-9 teams. We’ll have about 35 explosive detection K-9s, either our vapor wake or odor pursuit dogs, out along the entire route. And we also employ a lot of technology, so a lot of sensors, over 135 cameras throughout the parade route,” said NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Waters.

There will also be drone detection and mitigation equipment. Blocker cars and sand-filled garbage trucks will help secure the route.

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 – Gridlock Alert Day (balloon inflation)

At 7 a.m. West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be

closed to vehicular traffic.

At 8 a.m. West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular

traffic.

Additional vehicular traffic closures at noon are as follows:

Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets

West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (both directions)

After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well

as Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.

Thursday, November 28th, 2019 (Thanksgiving Day Parade)

Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations

West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceed on the following route:

South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

East on West 59th Street to 6th Avenue

South on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street

West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)

Additional closures are as follows:

Broadway between West 34th Street and West 40th Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

West 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

West 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m.

West 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

West 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

Please note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access: