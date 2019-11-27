Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people were shot while standing in the street in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, one of the victims is a teenager and another is a child. Their ages range from 10-, 15-, 19-, 20- and 36-years-old, reports CBS2’s Valerie Castro.
The mass shooting happened near East 151st Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section around 3:45 p.m.
Police say the group was standing on the street when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.
It was unclear if any of the victims were the intended targets in the shooting.
All five were rushed to Lincoln Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
Police have closed off several blocks up to 153rd Street in the area to conduct their investigation.
