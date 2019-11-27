NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thanksgiving week is the busiest time of year for The Bowery Mission.
Dozens of people sat down for turkey dinner on Thanksgiving eve, the first of many meals served at the mission this holiday season.
Volunteers have been working around the clock to prepare turkey and all the trimmings for thousands of people in need.
The chef and his team prepared 600 donated turkeys, 400 pies, 5,600 pounds of potatoes, and 1,800 pounds of mixed vegetables.
“We’ve been serving turkey dinners today on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, and we’re excited tomorrow. We’re gonna be serving meals from 8 a.m. all the way through 5 p.m. so we’re all ready to go first thing in the morning,” James Winans of The Bowery Mission said.
The Bowery Mission will serve 15,000 meals this week. About 7,000 meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day alone.