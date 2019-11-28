



— More than 6,000 people burned off calories early Thursday ahead of the big Thanksgiving feast.

They took to the roads in Garden City for the 42nd Annual Turkey Trot.

It’s one of the nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day foot races and attracts families and elite runners, revving up their metabolism and holiday spirit.

The five-mile race also raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities and has become a holiday tradition for many.

“It’s just a fantastic day to spend with your family and your friends and your neighbors. Everyone is happy and they’re doing good things. They’re raising money for cancer. We have a huge food drive for the inn. So everyone’s happy. It’s just a fantastic event,” race director Ken Aneser said.

Thousands of spectators cheered the runners on.

The wind was definitely a factor this year. There were no balloons at the starting line and runners say it slowed down the race, but it certainly didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.