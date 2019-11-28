MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island say a case of road rage quickly turned violent on Thanksgiving and now a man is on the run after stabbing another driver.
Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department say the suspect was driving erratically on Wading River Road in Manorville; trying to pass other vehicles Thursday afternoon.
Authorities tell CBS2 when the suspect tried to pass his victim’s car near the intersection of South Street – leading the other driver to think his car had been struck.
When the victim pulled into a parking lot to check his car, the suspect followed him, got out of his vehicle, and stabbed the man in the stomach.
Police are still looking for that road rage attacker, who fled the scene around 2:30 p.m.
The stabbed driver was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.