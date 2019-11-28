Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wild turkey was discovered stashed in an art studio.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wild turkey was discovered stashed in an art studio.
“Tutu” the turkey is now getting special care at the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side.
A student at the School of Visual Arts bought Tutu last week, rescuing it from a slaughterhouse, and took the bird back to her studio, but then administration officials found out.
“So she felt some pity and sympathy for this bird and ended up taking it back to her art studio where she cared for it for only a night,” said Pepe Hernandez, a wildlife rehabilitator at the Wild Bird Fund.
The turkey is recovering from some minor scrapes on its wings and bruises to its feet.
The bird will stay at the Wild Bird Fund until all its wounds heal, then it will head to a farm sanctuary.