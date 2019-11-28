



— Two brands are recalling bags of flour over E. coli concerns.

Hodgson Mill is recalling five-pound bags of “Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour” after the potential presence of E. coli was found in samples of the flour.

The following Hodgson Mill product is affected:

Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) — UPC 0-71518-05009-2, Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517

The flour was sold nationwide. Anyone who bought the affected product should return it for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

For more information about the Hodgson Mill recall, click here.

The company UNFI has also announced a recall of its Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose flour after samples tested positive for E. coli.

The following product is being recalled:

Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached — Package UPC: 711535509158, Best if Used by Date: 010820 CC 15:58

The company has not received any reports of illnesses related to this recall.

Anyone who bought the recalled flour should throw it away.

For more information about the Wild Harvest Organic recall, click here.

These are the latest in a number of flour recalls over the past few months due to E. coli concerns.