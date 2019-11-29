CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Friday, everybody! Hopefully you didn’t over-indulge in a Thanksgiving feast and you’re up and about today…if you’re heading out to score some holiday deals, bundle up! It’s a colder morning than yesterday, but thankfully the wind won’t be as big a factor. Temps will reach the low & mid 40s around town, upper 30s for some of the ‘burbs.

Tomorrow will be another bright but chilly day, downright cold in spots with temps only in the 30s to lower 40s. A few extra clouds will arrive late in the day in advance of our next weather maker.

The weekend concludes on a rather messy note as a complex winter storm enters the area. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will slowly change to a cold rain Sunday evening before potentially changing back to snow Monday morning. How much will we get? Stay tuned for the latest info!

