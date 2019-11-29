RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey say two of the four suspected thieves caught on camera inside a local fire station have turned themselves in.

Investigators say the suspects went into the Rahway Fire Department’s headquarters while the crew was on an emergency call early Friday morning and stole a firefighter’s jacket.

After tips from local residents, Rahway police say a pair of those suspects came forward and are cooperating with authorities.

*** Update*** Thank you for all of the shares and tips! As a result of your help, two of the four suspects have turned themselves in and are cooperating fully with our investigation. We appreciate your support and assistance. https://t.co/11YEAPN8Mh — Rahway Police (@RahwayPolice) November 29, 2019

The stolen jacket had keys and a wallet with cash and credit cards inside.

At one point, the men even point at the security camera during the brazen firehouse invasion.

Rahway police are still looking for the other two suspects. It is not known if any of the stolen property has been returned.