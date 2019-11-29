



A small toy store in New Jersey is hoping to take a big bite out of box businesses this Black Friday

“We’re the last man standing,” Tons of Toys owner Kenneth Maieatta told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway. “Amazon has put most stores out of business, in the toy industry, especially.”

Maieatta was only seven years old when Tons of Toys held its first Black Friday in 1988.

“We gift wrap for free, build stuff, deliver stuff,” he said. “We take pride in having expert service.”

PHOTOS: Shopping Scenes From Tons of Toys On Black Friday

Customers keep coming back and help keep him in business after more than 30 years.

“When you spend money online or the mall, the money goes out of state to someone you don’t even know. When you come here, it stays in town,” Maieatta said.

“It’s the closest thing, short of the North Pole. It’s much easier to get to,” said Wyckoff resident Merley Boshart. “They just have different elves, that’s all.”

“We have everything that a big store would, but you are supporting a local family – Ken’s kids, us,” employee Rachel Murphy said.

Maieatta said his loyal customers have contributed to more than just the store.

“I’m here to put food on the table for my family and support all these employees. So it has its stresses,” he said.

He said today’s big sellers include LOL dolls, LEGOS and some colorful scooters.

“We have about 35 doorbusters and then everything else for sale – 15% off,” he said.

The staff, dressed like Santa’s helpers, hoped for 100 customers or more. Last year’s line was out the door.