NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 49-year-old woman died after being struck by a van this morning in Queens.
The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near Roosevelt Avenue and 65th Place in the Woodside neighborhood.
Police said the 74-year-old driver stayed on the scene.
The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.