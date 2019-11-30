Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Small Business Saturday is celebrating its 10th year.
The movement encourages people across the country to support their local businesses by shopping small.
Every year, Small Business Saturday is held the day after Black Friday when many consumers shop at major retail chains.
According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., roughly 67 cents stays in the local community.