NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD needs your help finding three armed men accused of robbing nearly a dozen people on Thanksgiving.
Police have released surveillance photos of the dangerous trio.
Investigators say the men stormed into a bodega on Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
They say two men were armed with guns and another had a knife. They allegedly told the victims to get down and demanded they hand over their belongings.
The suspects got away with cash and jewelry from 11 people.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.