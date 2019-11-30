Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving morning.
According to police, a 48-year-old woman was walking to a subway station near 20th Avenue and 65th Street in Bensonhurst just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
That’s when they say the man grabbed her by her neck and dragged her between two parked cars. He allegedly tried to force himself on her, but he took off after she screamed for help.
The woman was treated at a local hospital for a hand injury and bruising to her neck.
Police say when the suspect took off, he headed east towards 21st Avenue.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.