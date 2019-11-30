Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say it appears a woman was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York.
The victim, who is in her 40s, was found in the roadway with severe head trauma.
She died at Brookdale Hospital.
No car was found at the scene, and right now, investigators are treating this as a hit-and-run.