Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! If you’re trying to decide which day to travel home from the holiday, the answer is today! We’re expecting bright skies much of today with a chilly afternoon in the low 40s.

It’s still quiet overnight as clouds build ahead of our first widespread winter storm. Snow, sleet, rain… it’ll have it all! While exact timing remains to be seen, its becoming increasing likely that shovels will be required come Monday.

An early round of snow/mix arrives Sunday morning before mild air comes in, changing it to rain from NYC and all points south and east by afternoon. North of the city, the wintry mix/snow likely continues, especially into the Hudson Valley.

Much of the same Sunday night with rain for much of the area, and snow/mix falling north and west. By Monday morning, colder air will be wrapping back in as a coastal low strengthens. The question will be how quickly the air can cool and transition it back to snow.

As of now, both Sunday and Monday will have travel impacts, with Monday seeing much of the potential snow accumulation. Stay tuned through the weekend!