MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenage cyclist died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Nassau County.
It happened around 6 p.m. in Massapequa Park.
According to police, the 15-year-old boy was riding his bike southbound on Park Boulevard at the intersection of Sunrise Highway. The driver of a 2013 Dodge SUV was traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway and struck the teenager.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. They have not announced if the driver will be facing any charges.
The investigation is ongoing.