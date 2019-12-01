By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning and welcome to December! Expect some very busy and messy conditions for the region starting today. A cloudy and cold morning will yield to a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow by this afternoon. For NYC and coastal spots, expect more in the way of a cold rain… definitely want to add extra layers!

Locations north and west of the city should have more frozen precipitation, and the far north and west ‘burbs should stay mainly snow. It’ll be a sloppy evening for the entire area, and things will just be getting started.

Looks like Monday will see a flip to snow for most of the area, even for the city, as colder air comes rushing in. Some slushy accumulations are possible but the biggest numbers will be confined to the higher spots well north and west.

Regardless of your locale, it’s gonna be a messy stretch with hazardous travel conditions — be sure to keep checking CBS2 and CBS New York for the latest forecast!