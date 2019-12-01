Comments
SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenage employee at a Long Island restaurant is facing charges after allegedly recording videos of women and girls using the bathroom.
It happened at El Coyote Loco on Merrick Road in Seaford.
Nassau County police say around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, an 8-year-old girl noticed a cell phone pointing at her while she was in the restaurant’s bathroom.
The manager was informed and police were called.
Investigators learned a 17-year-old employee had hidden the phone in the bathroom, pointed it at a toilet and hit record.
The teen was taken into custody and is being charged with unlawful surveillance. His identity has not been released, but police say he is from Bayshore.
Police say they found recorded videos of several other female victims on the phone. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this incident is asked to call detectives at (516) 573-6753.