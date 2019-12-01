



— Winter weather is arriving at the worst possible time, hitting the tri-state area on the busiest travel day of the year.

Early Sunday morning, there were already cancellations and delays at all three major airports in the area.

The first major snow storm of the season is hitting as millions are traveling home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 3 million people are expected to fly Sunday, and the weather could impact travelers on Monday, too.

NEW YORK WEATHER: 12/1 CBS2 Sunday Winter Storm Forecast, Sleet & Snow Expected By Afternoon

With a lot of anticipated delays and cancellations at airports all over the country, some travelers are taking matters into their own hands.

Dorothy and Robert Todd told CBS2’s Marc Liverman their original flight was scheduled for Monday morning, but they switched to an earlier flight to Tampa.

“His one daughter phoned us this morning and said you better look at something, it looks like we are going to get hammered,” Dorothy Todd said.

“Looking at the weather, we knew we weren’t going to get out. We tried Manchester, where we were going out of, couldn’t get out, couldn’t get out of Boston. Then we got a flight out of here,” Robert Todd said.

What’s going to make travel even more difficult is the wide impact the weather is expected to have.

“We had a six o’clock flight Monday morning and first off, the plane probably won’t get in Sunday night, so that’s the start of it,” Robert Todd said.

American Airlines is offering travel waivers for passengers traveling through the northeast. Delta is also waiving fees for flight changes or cancellations.

With all the bad weather expected, one of the best things you can do is check your flight status before you had to the airport and anticipate traffic and delays even on your way there.

According to the National Weather Service, the amount of people across the country under a warning, advisory or watch on Sunday is in the millions.

Drivers are urged to be careful as road conditions become dangerous with the mix of snow, rain, ice and poor visibility we’re expecting to see.