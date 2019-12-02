



Tri-State Area residents are waking up to freezing rain and slick roads as they head back to work after the holiday weekend.

The wintry mix is expected to turn to snow midday, creating dangerous conditions for the evening commute. Areas north and west of New York City already saw some snow overnight.

New York State Police responded to more than 550 storm-related crashes last night. Speed limits have been reduced on some highways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also placed National Guard personnel on standby and activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to “enhanced monitoring” mode.

The state’s transportation department has more than 2,100 pieces of snow equipment – from plows to loaders – ready to roll.

New York City officials asked people to avoid the roads and take public transportation.

“If you are traveling, please, if you are in a car, take it very slowly. We encourage everyone to take mass transit. We want to make sure that everyone stays safe through these conditions, but they are going to be very difficult as we move from Sunday into Monday,” said Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.

The sanitation department will only start plowing if two inches of snow accumulate.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy also urged residents to be careful on the roads and stay home, if possible. The DOT has issued a commercial vehicle ban on I-80, I-78 and I-287.

“If you can work from home, if you can get out early, if it looks like the roof is going to fall in in the afternoon commute, just stay as informed as possible,” he said.

The governor warned the storm could bring downed power lines and outages.